Markets
Online lender SoFi to buy California community bank
- SoFi said it would pay $2.55 for every share of Sacramento, California-based Golden Pacific.
- In January, the startup was valued at $8.65 billion in a deal with a blank-check firm backed by veteran investor Chamath Palihapitiya.
09 Mar 2021
Social Finance Inc, or SoFi, said on Tuesday it would buy community bank Golden Pacific Bancorp for about $22.3 million in an all-cash deal, accelerating the online lender's push to become a national bank.
SoFi said it would pay $2.55 for every share of Sacramento, California-based Golden Pacific.
Separately, SoFi also announced the launch of its first-ever credit card.
In January, the startup was valued at $8.65 billion in a deal with a blank-check firm backed by veteran investor Chamath Palihapitiya.
Founded in 2011, SoFi capitalized on the retrenchment of banks from large swaths of consumer lending in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
Last year, the online lender acquired payments platform Galielo for $1.2 billion.
Govt offers deputy chairman Senate slot to JUI-F's Abdul Ghafoor Haideri
Online lender SoFi to buy California community bank
PM says voting process should be made transparent, stresses use of EVM technology
NEPRA approves electricity hike of Rs 0.89 per unit
Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding interim provisional status for the region
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process
Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points
Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues
SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings
Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal
Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family
Read more stories
Comments