Our focus should remain on strengthening parliament, democracy: Senate Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has said that he will approach every political party as part of his election campaign for reelection to the seat of Chairman of the Upper House.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said whosoever wins the elections of the Chairman Senate, our main focus should remain on strengthening the parliament and democracy.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser strongly rejected the opposition's allegations regarding the number of votes secured by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the vote of confidence.

He said we have to promote democratic norms and should not lose the moral ground.

He said he has constituted a committee comprising members from both the treasury and opposition benches to probe into the unpleasant incidents that took place both inside and outside the parliament house on the day Prime Minister Imran Khan took the vote of confidence.