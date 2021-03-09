Pakistan
PM will not give any NRO-like concession to corrupt political elements: Buzdar
09 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition, after facing failure at National Assembly, will also meet the same fate in Punjab Assembly.
Talking to Punjab Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries, Muhammad Sibtain Khan in Lahore on Tuesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)-like concession to corrupt political elements.
