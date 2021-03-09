Pakistan
Nation can no longer be hoodwinked by political parties of dynastic politics: Shibli
- He said these parties want to impose their children on the nation to continue their business of loot and plunder.
09 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said the nation can no longer be hoodwinked by the political parties practicing dynastic politics.
In his tweets on Tuesday, he said these parties want to impose their children on the nation to continue their business of loot and plunder.
He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz are taking the best revenge from democracy. He said they first try to purchase the conscience of people and then try to hide themselves behind democracy. He said had they been capable and eligible, they should have joined their parties as workers.
