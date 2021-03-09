Yates defends Tirreno-Adriatico title against star-studded line-up

MILAN: Britain's Simon Yates returns to defend his Tirreno-Adriatico title as the 'Race of the Two Seas' gets underway on Wednesday with a roll call of stars including the last three Tour de France winners.

Tour champions Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal and Tadej Pogacar will battle alongside BikeExchange rider Yates, winner of the last edition which took pace in September during the Tour de France.

Starting from Lido di Camaiore in Tuscany, the race will finish seven days later at San Benedetto del Tronto on the Adriatic coast, crossing five Italian regions.

It features three stages dedicated to sprinters, two for the last minute-attack specialist 'finisseurs', an individual time-trial and one uphill finish in Prati di Tivo on Saturday, which could be decisive.

UAE rider Pogacar, recent winner of the UAE Tour, will be among the riders to watch.

Two-time Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali returns looking to add to his wins at his home race eight years after his last success.

The field also includes Nairo Quintana, winner of the 2014 Giro d'Italia, and the Tirreno-Adriatico in 2015 and 2017.

'Finisseurs' to watch are flying Dutch rider Mathieu van der Peol, who impressed with his burst of power to win the Strade Bianche at the weekend, but also the Belgian Wout Aert, making his debut in the race.

"At Tirreno-Adriatico I might try to go for the stages to get in the best shape for Milano-Sanremo," said Van der Peol after his win in Tuscany on Saturday.

Reigning world road champion Julian Alaphilippe of France will also start after finishing second in Strade Bianche.

Three-time world road race champion Peter Sagan, Belgian Greg Van Avermaet and Alberto Bettiol, winner of the 2019 Tour of Flanders are also in the mix.

The fast wheels will include Australian Caleb Ewan, Colombian Fernando Gaviria, Italians Davide Ballerini and Elia Viviani and Belgian Tim Merlier.

The race could be decided on Saturday's final climb over 14.5km to Prati di Tivo, and the following day in Castelfidardo, a hilltop town famed for its accordion makers.

Time-trial world champion Filippo Ganna, will try to repeat the success in the final stage of last year's race where he won at San Benedetto del Tronto.

Stages:

1st stage: Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore (156km)

2nd stage: Camaiore-Chiusdino (202km)

3rd stage: Monticiano - Gualdo Tadino (219km)

4th stage: Terni - Prati di Tivo (148km)

5th stage: Castellalto - Castelfidardo (205km)

6th stage: Castelraimondo - Lido di Fermo (169km)

7th stage: Individual time-trial at San Benedetto del Tronto (10.1km)