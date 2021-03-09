ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN 'appalled' by killing of 9 activists in Philippines

  • Hundreds of activists, journalists and lawyers have been killed since Duterte took power in 2016, rights groups say.
AFP 09 Mar 2021

GENEVA: The United Nations said Tuesday it was "appalled" by the apparent arbitrary killing of nine activists in the Philippines by security forces targeting alleged communist insurgents.

Eight men and one woman were killed as the authorities executed search warrants before dawn on Sunday, the UN rights office said.

"We are appalled by the apparently arbitrary killing of nine activists," Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, told reporters in Geneva.

The killings happened in simultaneous police and military operations in the Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces surrounding Manila.

The spokeswoman said that among those killed were labour rights, fishing community, housing and indigenous rights activists, while six people were reportedly arrested.

The Philippines government told the UN rights office that the operation was part of its counter-insurgency campaign against the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist party.

"We are deeply worried that these latest killings indicate an escalation in violence, intimidation, harassment and 'red-tagging' of human rights defenders," said Shamdasani.

"Red-tagging" means being accused of being a front for the NPA.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's June 2020 report on the Philippines said there was a serious lack of due process in police operations, and near-total impunity for the use of lethal force by the police and the military.

Sunday's deaths came two days after President Rodrigo Duterte -- whose controversial drug war has cost thousands of lives -- repeated an order for security forces to "ignore human rights" and kill Communist rebels.

Hundreds of activists, journalists and lawyers have been killed since Duterte took power in 2016, rights groups say.

Many died after being accused of supporting the decades-old Maoist insurgency that the populist president has vowed to crush before the end of his six-year term in 2022.

UNITED NATIONS Philippines communist insurgents

UN 'appalled' by killing of 9 activists in Philippines

PM says voting process should be made transparent, stresses use of EVM technology

NEPRA approves electricity hike of Rs 0.89 per unit

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding interim provisional status for the region

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process

Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points

Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters