Get ready for ‘Fortuner 2021’

Toyota Indus Motors (IMC) is bringing a major facelift of Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan. The new Fortuner is expected to hit local market around May or June this year.

Company has already started booking for the facelift version of the Toyota Fortuner at partial payment of Rs. 3,000,000 as current models –Toyota Fortuner Petrol (V), Fortuner Petrol (G), and Fortuner SIGMA 4 Diesel – completely ran out.

Pricing has not been revealed by the company yet but it is expected that it would cost approximately up to 5% more and for Fortuner V, up to 15% due to conversion from 4x2 drivetrain to 4x4.

The Facelifted SUV will be available in these new variants: a. Fortuner Sigma 4 (4x4 Hi Diesel) b. Fortuner V (4x4 Hi Petrol) c. Fortuner G (4x2 STD Petrol) Furthermore, images of the Facelifted models are floating around the web from a recent photoshoot of the vehicle:

Design Changes

As far as changes are concerned, the two Flagship models (Sigma 4 and V Grade) now both have a striking new front grille, revised bumper design, advanced front and rear LED lights, New Premium alloy wheel design and a silver colored skid plate in the front. The G grade comes with the aforementioned changes as well with minor differences to distinguish the high grade variants over the standard grade (G).

Engine Improvement

Notable technical improvements have been made to the 2.8 Liter 1GD engine available only in the Sigma 4 variant. Improvements in the Turbocharger and other material and structural improvements of the cylinder block, the electronically controlled common rail injection system and the exhaust manifold have led to a power improvement of 20KW (total power output of 150KW – approximately over 201 HP) and 50Nm torque improvement (peak torque is now 500Nm at a wide RPM range). Other upgrades in the 1GD engine include the addition of a Balance Shaft which is touted to improve the Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) of the 1GD engine by a significant amount – reportedly reducing the engine noise by up to 10dB during acceleration! Overall fuel efficiency has also been improved with said engine upgrades – up to 4% from the current model.

Other Spec Improvements

Other changes in the Line-up include features like the addition of an EC Mirror, Variable Flow Control steering which improves steering feel based on vehicle speed, improved driving modes (Eco, Normal and Sport), Front Power seats (Driver and Passenger) and a better 9” head unit with Apple Carplay and Android Auto support for all three variants. In addition, the Fortuner 4x4 variants have further improved on Toyota’s legendary stepped traction strategy – stuff that has made Land Cruiser and Prado famous: 1. Traction Control is the first step– this helps get you going even in 2WD. TRC will cut engine power and apply selective braking if needed 2. If more capability is needed, the driver can push the TRC OFF switch to engage AUTO LSD on the rear drive wheels (4x2 mode) 3. If even more capability is needed, the driver can engage 4WD HIGH. A-TRC is available from this point if the VSC system judges it necessary. 4. If even more capability is needed, the driver can engage 4WD LO with A-TRC. 5. If even more capability is needed, the driver can lock the rear differential (Sigma 4 only)

These options give drivers a lot of flexibility in matching the type of capability they need to the existing conditions.

The aforementioned features give customers an idea of what exactly IMC is going to offer when the vehicle will hit the market. For more information visit the dealership as booking is already underway.