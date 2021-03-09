Pakistani student Umair Masood wins ‘Young Scientist Award 2021’

Pakistani student Umair Masood has received the ‘Young Scientist Award 2021’ from Lab Roots, for his outstanding contribution in the field of Molecular Diagnostic Techniques.

The conference was held earlier this month in which students from 121 countries from around the world participated.

Masood, who is a student at Comcast University, Abbottabad, presented two research papers at the International Conference on Molecular Biology and Biochemistry in Australia and the 13th International Conference on Tissue and Regenerative Medicine in the United States.

Masood said that he won the award with 336 voters. He said young students from Israel and Germany had gotten 264 and 164 voters respectively. “Thanks to Allah the Almighty and my parents that I could secure this high prestigious award for my contribution to the biotechnology field,” Masood said.

In his research, Masood explained that people suffering from hereditary diseases could have their diseases detected quickly and cheaply while the genes of any living thing can be obtained and transmitted to another.