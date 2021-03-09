Saudi Arabia launches competency test for all skilled workers

Workers seeking jobs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will now have to pass a competency test to get a shot in the country.

The country has launched “Professional Verification” program to ensure the competence of the skilled workers in the Kingdom's labor market.

Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said all workers in the kingdom will go through practical and theoretical examinations in their specialized fields to verify that they have the required skills to perform the occupation they were recruited for.

As per Saudi Gazette, the verification program aims to verify that all skilled workers in the country have the skills to perform the occupation they were recruited for.

The Ministry of Human Resource has directed all establishments to begin the verification process for all their current skilled workers in KSA. The program will target more than 1,000 professions belonging to 23 fields as per the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations.