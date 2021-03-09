Kia teases its first electric car EV6

South Korean auto maker on Tuesday teased a series of images of the EV6 – company’s first electric car – that will be built on the dedicated E-GMP (electric global modular) platform.

As per details, the car first appeared in January, when Kia outlined its seven-year EV plan to release seven dedicated models by 2027.

Although, the company is not revealing stuff at the moment, but still we can guess from the images the EV6 will have sleek, sharp lines and a fastback-style rear end, and take the form of a low-set crossover.

A video accompanying the release of images gives away a little more, in particular the lighting on the rear that features a red striped set of LED that run to meet a lower L-shaped orange light. The slogan that accompanies this is, “Movement that inspires.”

The company says that the EV6 signals not only the start of a new era for Kia (which recently gave itself a makeover with a new logo and slogan), it also signals the naming system the South Korean carmaker will use for its dedicated electric series, and the intent behind its new EV design language which diverges considerably from the e-Niro and e-Soul.

Kia is not yet giving anything away in terms of specifications but as the EV6 will be built on the E-GMP platform expect to see high-performance options like 350kW DC battery charging, two-way “Vehicle-to-Load” (V2L) AC charging and just south of 500km driving range.