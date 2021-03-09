ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-6.61%)
Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding interim provisional status for the region

  • The resolution demanded that GB be given representation in the National Assembly and Senate and other federal institutions.
  • "The demand for constitutional rights is a uninamous demand of the people of GB, not of an individual/ party only," GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan said.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 09 Mar 2021

The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution on Tuesday demanding the federal government to declare GB as the provisional province of Pakistan.

The resolution was tabled by GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan and Leader of the opposition in the Assembly as well as some members. The resolution demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan that GB be given representation in the National Assembly and Senate and other federal institutions.

The resolution demanded an interim province status for the GB and amendments in Pakistan’s constitution to provide constitutional cover to it. It also vowed that the people of GB would continue their moral and political support for the freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir.

Last year, the PTI formed the government in GB after securing 22 of its 33 seats.

