ANL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-7.39%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.46%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 83.92 Decreased By ▼ -6.18 (-6.86%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
BYCO 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.93%)
DGKC 119.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.64 (-6.01%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.63%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.63%)
FFL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.65%)
HASCOL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.72%)
HUBC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.02%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
LOTCHEM 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.73%)
PAEL 32.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-5.99%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.11%)
POWER 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.52%)
PPL 88.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.16%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.91%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.91%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.98%)
SNGP 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-4.69%)
TRG 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-5.38%)
UNITY 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-5.96%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By ▼ -107.82 (-2.23%)
BR30 24,157 Decreased By ▼ -816.45 (-3.27%)
KSE100 44,136 Decreased By ▼ -915.27 (-2.03%)
KSE30 18,537 Decreased By ▼ -333.53 (-1.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Vodafone sets price range for Vantage Towers IPO at 22.5 to 29 euros

  • Vodafone said it expects the first day of trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

BERLIN: Vodafone Group, on Tuesday set the price range for the planned floating of mobile infrastructure company Vantage Towers at 22.50 to 29.00 euros ($26.68- 34.39) per share, implying a total market capitalisation of up to 14.7 billion euros.

Vodafone said it expects the first day of trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange to be on or around March 18 this year, adding that infrastructure investor and operator Digital Colony and Singapore-based global equity fund RRJ agreed to buy 950 million euros of shares at offer price.

Frankfurt stock exchange Vodafone Group Frankfurt RRJ

Vodafone sets price range for Vantage Towers IPO at 22.5 to 29 euros

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process

Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points

Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters