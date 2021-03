Vodafone sets price range for Vantage Towers IPO at 22.5 to 29 euros

BERLIN: Vodafone Group, on Tuesday set the price range for the planned floating of mobile infrastructure company Vantage Towers at 22.50 to 29.00 euros ($26.68- 34.39) per share, implying a total market capitalisation of up to 14.7 billion euros.

Vodafone said it expects the first day of trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange to be on or around March 18 this year, adding that infrastructure investor and operator Digital Colony and Singapore-based global equity fund RRJ agreed to buy 950 million euros of shares at offer price.