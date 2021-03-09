World
Norway may block Rolls-Royce sale of Bergen Engines to Russian buyer
- The Norwegian justice ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
09 Mar 2021
OSLO: Norway's NSM security agency may block a planned 150 million euro ($178 million) sale by Rolls-Royce of its Bergen Engines unit to a company controlled by Russia's TMH Group, the Norwegian justice ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
