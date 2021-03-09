Markets
Malaysia targets to increase 2021 palm oil exports to $18.2bn
- Malaysia is the world's No.2 palm producer and exporter.
09 Mar 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is targeting to export 75 billion ringgit ($18.2 billion) worth of palm oil and palm-based products this year, the commodities minister said on Tuesday.
This is an increase from 72.8 billion ringgit in 2020, minister Khairuddin Aman Razali said during a press conference.
"For the timber sector, we are targeting 23 billion ringgit. For the rubber sector we target a 6% growth," he added.
