ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.89%)
ASC 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
AVN 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-5.38%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.49%)
DGKC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-3.66%)
EPCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.85%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.35%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
HASCOL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HUBC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
JSCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.5%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.84%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.39%)
PAEL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.56%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.4%)
PPL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
PRL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.7%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.21%)
TRG 137.79 Decreased By ▼ -5.21 (-3.64%)
UNITY 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-5.14%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By ▼ -74 (-1.53%)
BR30 24,385 Decreased By ▼ -588.37 (-2.36%)
KSE100 44,326 Decreased By ▼ -724.95 (-1.61%)
KSE30 18,628 Decreased By ▼ -242.49 (-1.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

More than 700,000 Covid-19 deaths in Latin America: AFP tally

  • Brazil, the country second-hardest hit after the United States, has registered more than 266,000 deaths from 11 million reported infections.
AFP 09 Mar 2021

MONTEVIDEO: More than 700,000 lives have been lost to Covid-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean since the pandemic began, according to an AFP tally on Monday evening from official sources.

The region, which encompasses 34 countries and territories in South and Central America and the Caribbean plus Mexico, recorded 700,022 deaths -- the second-highest number of virus fatalities after Europe.

Brazil and Mexico account for two-thirds of the region's coronavirus deaths, which hit the grim figure of over 500,000 by the end of December and have steadily increased since, reaching 600,000 on February 2.

Brazil, the country second-hardest hit after the United States, has registered more than 266,000 deaths from 11 million reported infections.

Globally, nearly 117 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus, and almost 2.26 million have died since the outbreak started in December 2019.

Mexico Brazil COVID Caribbean Coronavirus deaths

More than 700,000 Covid-19 deaths in Latin America: AFP tally

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters