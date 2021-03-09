World Test final moved to Southampton: Ganguly

ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.89%)
ASC 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
AVN 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-5.38%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.49%)
DGKC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-3.66%)
EPCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.85%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.35%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
HASCOL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HUBC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
JSCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.5%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.84%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.39%)
PAEL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.56%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.4%)
PPL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
PRL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.7%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.21%)
TRG 137.79 Decreased By ▼ -5.21 (-3.64%)
UNITY 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-5.14%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By ▼ -74 (-1.53%)
BR30 24,385 Decreased By ▼ -588.37 (-2.36%)
KSE100 44,326 Decreased By ▼ -724.95 (-1.61%)
KSE30 18,628 Decreased By ▼ -242.49 (-1.29%)
  • "When England resumed play after Covid, they had a lot of matches in Southampton due to the same reason."
AFP 09 Mar 2021

NEW DELHI: The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in June has been moved from Lord's to Southampton because of the pandemic, Indian cricket chief Sourav Ganguly said.

The inaugural championship's final had long been planned for Lord's, known as the 'home of cricket', in London.

But Ganguly told Indian media that Southampton's Ageas Bowl was preferred because the venue has a built-in hotel. The date of the final has not yet been announced.

"I'm looking forward to attending the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton," the Board of Control for Cricket in India president said.

"It was decided long time ago. Due to Covid and they (in Southampton) have the hotel absolutely close," he told the India Today TV channel late Monday.

"When England resumed play after Covid, they had a lot of matches in Southampton due to the same reason."

England played all their home Tests last year in biosecure 'bubble' conditions at Southampton and Manchester's Old Trafford ground, which also has hotel facilities.

The Test championship was initially launched in 2019 but had to be drastically changed after the coronavirus crisis erupted last year, forcing the cancellation of several tours.

India confirmed their place in the final last week by beating England 3-1 in their Test series.

