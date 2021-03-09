ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-6.61%)
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

  • During the past 24 hours, Sindh recorded 101, while Punjab reported 824 new cases.
  • The nationwide tally has jumped to 593453.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 09 Mar 2021

Sindh and Punjab have collectively reported 926 new coronavirus cases, taking the nationwide tally to 593453 on Tuesday.

During the past 24 hours, Punjab reported 825 cases and 35 deaths. Punjab's coronavirus tally is 178,648 while the provincial death toll is 5,600. So far, 166,503 people have recovered in the province.

Similarly, Sindh reported 101 new cases and 10 deaths. The provincial tally has reached 259,956, while 4,436 people have died from COVID-19. Sindh has so far reported 251,394 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 1,353 new coronavirus cases taking the country's coronavirus tally to 593,453. There are 16349 active cases in Pakistan. The country's death toll climbed to 13,281 after 54 people lost their lives to the deadly disease.

Moreover, 3,365 patients recovered from the disease in a day taking total recoveries to 563,823.

