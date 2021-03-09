ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.6%)
ASC 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.7%)
ASL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
AVN 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.65%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.81%)
DGKC 121.81 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-4.2%)
EPCL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.35%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
HASCOL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.85%)
HUBC 83.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
JSCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.77%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.91%)
MLCF 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.18%)
PAEL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.01%)
PIBTL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.56%)
POWER 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.7%)
PPL 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.29%)
PTC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.1%)
SNGP 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-4.69%)
TRG 137.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.81%)
UNITY 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-5.3%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,757 Decreased By ▼ -79.66 (-1.65%)
BR30 24,321 Decreased By ▼ -652.12 (-2.61%)
KSE100 44,302 Decreased By ▼ -748.84 (-1.66%)
KSE30 18,625 Decreased By ▼ -245.43 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai non-oil private sector growth remains sluggish in February

  • Sales volumes fell for the first time since May 2020 in February as Dubai imposed increased coronavirus-related restrictions. Employment grew, but only marginally.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

DUBAI: Dubai's non-oil private sector recorded its third straight month of expansion in February, but growth remained sluggish due to a downturn in the travel and tourism sector, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.9 in February from 50.6 in January.

The pace of growth - marginally above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction - was well below the series average of 54.6.

The sector expanded in only six months of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic pummelled the economy of the Middle East's tourism and commerce hub.

"New business inflows dropped for the first time since last May in February, suggesting that renewed restrictions on services have stymied the economic recovery from the pandemic," said David Owen, economist at survey compiler IHS Markit.

"The overall fall in sales was only mild though and has so far not deterred firms from increasing output and employment."

The output subindex rose to 53.4 in February from 52.6 the month before.

Firms linked the activity expansion to ongoing projects, new customers and improving economic conditions since the pandemic's initial impact.

Output grew in the wholesale and retail and construction sectors, but declined in the travel and tourism sector. IHS has separate tracker indices for the three sectors.

Sales volumes fell for the first time since May 2020 in February as Dubai imposed increased coronavirus-related restrictions. Employment grew, but only marginally.

Business sentiment for the next 12 months was the highest since September, as firms were optimistic that the UAE's vaccine rollout could lead to a rebound in output later in the year.

"However, the near-term outlook could be choppy as cases remain high and other parts of the world continue to restrict activity and travel," Owen said.

Middle East coronavirus pandemic Dubai non oil private sector IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index

Dubai non-oil private sector growth remains sluggish in February

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters