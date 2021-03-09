US oil may test resistance at $65.92

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $65.92 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $66.70.

The contract has stabilized around a support at $64.64, the 38.2% retracement of a five-wave cycle from $59.24. The stabilization indicates the completion of the correction from $67.98, or the first part of this correction.

The correction will be totally or partially reversed.

A break below $64.64 could cause a fall into the range of $62.58-$63.61.

On the daily chart, the drop on Monday was largely due to a resistance zone of $65.65-$66.60, formed by the Jan. 8, 2020 high and the April 24, 2019 high.

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave C from $51.64, which is capable of traveling to $71.93.

Following its failure to break the resistance zone, oil is likely to succeed in its current attempt.

