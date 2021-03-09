Markets
Copper edges down as a firm dollar weighs
- The dollar held near a 3-1/2-month high against its rivals as higher bond yields.
09 Mar 2021
HANOI: Copper prices in London fell on Tuesday, while some other base metals also declined as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange declined 0.7% to $8,935 a tonne by 0133 GMT. Aluminium fell 0.4% to $2,163 a tonne, nickel dipped 0.6% to $16,245 a tonne and zinc slid 0.3% to $2,773 a tonne.
The dollar held near a 3-1/2-month high against its rivals as higher bond yields and expectations of faster economic normalisation from the pandemic in the United States put the US currency at an advantage.
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases
Copper edges down as a firm dollar weighs
SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings
Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal
Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family
Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed
Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today
US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply
PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani
Govt to start food stamp programme
Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas
Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD
Read more stories
Comments