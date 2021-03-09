Copper edges down as a firm dollar weighs

HANOI: Copper prices in London fell on Tuesday, while some other base metals also declined as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange declined 0.7% to $8,935 a tonne by 0133 GMT. Aluminium fell 0.4% to $2,163 a tonne, nickel dipped 0.6% to $16,245 a tonne and zinc slid 0.3% to $2,773 a tonne.

The dollar held near a 3-1/2-month high against its rivals as higher bond yields and expectations of faster economic normalisation from the pandemic in the United States put the US currency at an advantage.