ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.89%)
ASC 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.63%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.65%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.44%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.05%)
EPCL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.77%)
FFBL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
FFL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
HUBC 83.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.51%)
JSCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.17%)
KAPCO 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-4.62%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.86%)
PAEL 33.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.71%)
POWER 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.09%)
PPL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.11%)
PRL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.78%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
SNGP 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-4.69%)
TRG 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.25 (-4.37%)
UNITY 28.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.92%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 4,759 Decreased By ▼ -77.14 (-1.6%)
BR30 24,309 Decreased By ▼ -663.97 (-2.66%)
KSE100 44,302 Decreased By ▼ -748.76 (-1.66%)
KSE30 18,621 Decreased By ▼ -250.14 (-1.33%)
Copper edges down as a firm dollar weighs

  • The dollar held near a 3-1/2-month high against its rivals as higher bond yields.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

HANOI: Copper prices in London fell on Tuesday, while some other base metals also declined as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange declined 0.7% to $8,935 a tonne by 0133 GMT. Aluminium fell 0.4% to $2,163 a tonne, nickel dipped 0.6% to $16,245 a tonne and zinc slid 0.3% to $2,773 a tonne.

The dollar held near a 3-1/2-month high against its rivals as higher bond yields and expectations of faster economic normalisation from the pandemic in the United States put the US currency at an advantage.

