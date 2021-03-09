ANL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.59%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 85.02 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-5.64%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.23%)
DGKC 121.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-4.21%)
EPCL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FCCL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.19%)
FFBL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
HASCOL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.75%)
HUBC 83.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.16%)
JSCL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.58%)
KAPCO 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.37%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
PAEL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-4.5%)
PIBTL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.93%)
POWER 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.78%)
PPL 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.78%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-5.13%)
PTC 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
SILK 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.82%)
TRG 137.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-3.92%)
UNITY 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,770 Decreased By ▼ -66.41 (-1.37%)
BR30 24,360 Decreased By ▼ -612.85 (-2.45%)
KSE100 44,372 Decreased By ▼ -679.11 (-1.51%)
KSE30 18,628 Decreased By ▼ -242.83 (-1.29%)
It's official: Nasdaq in a correction, with 10% fall from Feb record close

  • The Nasdaq entered the latest bull market last March and rose more than 105% from the pandemic low a year ago.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq's retreat from its all-time highs last month is now officially considered a correction in a bull market.

The tech-heavy index on Monday closed down 2.22% nofficially at 12,633.61, roughly 10.6% below the Feb. 12 record close at 14,095.47 and exceeding the 10% closing-basis threshold considered by market professionals as confirmation of a correction.

The Nasdaq entered the latest bull market last March and rose more than 105% from the pandemic low a year ago.

