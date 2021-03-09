ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.6%)
ASC 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.7%)
ASL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
AVN 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.65%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.81%)
DGKC 121.81 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-4.2%)
EPCL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.35%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
HASCOL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.85%)
HUBC 83.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
JSCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.77%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.91%)
MLCF 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.18%)
PAEL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.01%)
PIBTL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.56%)
POWER 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.7%)
PPL 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.29%)
PTC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.1%)
SNGP 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-4.69%)
TRG 137.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.81%)
UNITY 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-5.3%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,757 Decreased By ▼ -79.66 (-1.65%)
BR30 24,321 Decreased By ▼ -652.12 (-2.61%)
KSE100 44,302 Decreased By ▼ -748.84 (-1.66%)
KSE30 18,625 Decreased By ▼ -245.43 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brazil real hits 4-month low after Supreme Court judge annuls convictions of ex-President Lula

  • The real traded as weak as 5.7851 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 30 last year.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

BRASILIA: Brazil's real sank around 1.5% to a fresh four-month low through 5.78 per dollar on Monday after a Supreme Court judge annulled the criminal convictions against former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and restored his political rights.

The real traded as weak as 5.7851 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 30 last year.

"If it is true, Lula is a candidate," said one trader at a bank in Sao Paulo, referring to next year's presidential elections.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criminal convictions Brazil's real sank

Brazil real hits 4-month low after Supreme Court judge annuls convictions of ex-President Lula

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters