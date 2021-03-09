Markets
Brazil real hits 4-month low after Supreme Court judge annuls convictions of ex-President Lula
- The real traded as weak as 5.7851 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 30 last year.
09 Mar 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil's real sank around 1.5% to a fresh four-month low through 5.78 per dollar on Monday after a Supreme Court judge annulled the criminal convictions against former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and restored his political rights.
The real traded as weak as 5.7851 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 30 last year.
"If it is true, Lula is a candidate," said one trader at a bank in Sao Paulo, referring to next year's presidential elections.
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases
Brazil real hits 4-month low after Supreme Court judge annuls convictions of ex-President Lula
SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings
Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal
Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family
Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed
Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today
US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply
PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani
Govt to start food stamp programme
Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas
Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD
Read more stories
Comments