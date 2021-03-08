Pakistan
46 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad
Updated 09 Mar 2021
FAISALABAD: Forty-six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad district during the last 24 hours.
According to a Health department spokesperson, 786 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the said period.
He said that so far 8,620 corona patients had recovered while 531 lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the district since the pandemic outbreak.
He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.
At present, 142 patients, including 70 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 25, including 7 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.
