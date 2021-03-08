World
US lawmakers ask Facebook for details on advertising practices
- The lawmakers, led by House Energy Commerce Committee chairman Frank Pallone, cited reports the ads were shown "next to content that amplified election misinformation" and news about the Capitol siege after January 6.
08 Mar 2021
WASHINGTON: A group of 23 US House Democrats on Monday asked Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg for answers on the social media site's advertising practices over targeted ads for gun accessories and protective equipment.
The lawmakers, led by House Energy Commerce Committee chairman Frank Pallone, cited reports the ads were shown "next to content that amplified election misinformation" and news about the Capitol siege after January 6. "Targeting ads in this way is dangerous and has the potential to encourage acts of violence," the lawmakers wrote. Facebook did not immediately comment.
PDM nominates Gilani as candidate for Senate chairman
US lawmakers ask Facebook for details on advertising practices
Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process
PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices
Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools
ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections
Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March
Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry
10 years on, no peace after war in Syria
Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world
Read more stories
Comments