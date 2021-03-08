PTI achieves milestone of popularity by winning majority seats in Senate: Bangash

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash Monday said that PTI government has crossed a milestone of popularity by winning ten seats in senate elections from KP.

In a statement issued here, he said that the win reflects the confidence of parliamentarians on the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan and leadership of the party.

He said that the historic speech of Prime Minister after getting vote of confidence speaks of his dedication and sincerity towards people.

He said that we belief that the journey started under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minster would soon usher the country into a new phase of progress and prosperity.

He said efforts of PTI government would also materialize the dream of corruption free society.

Recalling the accomplishments of PTI provincial government, he said that opposition is frenzied owing to our performance adding Sehat Sahulat Card, Swat Expressway, DI Khan Motorway and BRT are proofs of our commitment and dedication.