CM Buzdar suspends 12 officials over negligence
- The Chief Minister took action against the officials during this surprise visits to Multan, Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh.
- Besides taking action against officials, the Chief Minister also issued show-cause notices to various other officials and expressed his resentment on their non-satisfactory performance.
Updated 08 Mar 2021
Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday suspended 12 officials and removed four others from their post over negligence in their duties and complaints.
As per details, the Chief Minister took action against the officials during this surprise visits to Multan, Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh.
Besides taking action against officials, the Chief Minister also issued show-cause notices to various other officials and expressed his resentment on their non-satisfactory performance.
The officials who have been removed from their posts included Capital Police Officer (CPO) Multan, and deputy commissioner Multan.
A district official of Rescue 1122 Dera Ghazi Khan was also removed from his post.
