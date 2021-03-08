ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy extends AstraZeneca vaccine to over-65s

  • Like other European countries, Italy's drive to protect its population against the coronavirus has been met with supply shortages.
AFP 08 Mar 2021

ROME: Italy on Monday authorised the administration of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to those over 65 years of age.

The health ministry said in a statement the vaccine could be used safely on people 65 and older, except for "extremely vulnerable" subjects.

These include patients with weak immune systems or those taking medication for other conditions that puts them at higher risk of death from Covid-19, the ministry said.

Numerous European countries declined to authorise the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 65, citing insufficient evidence. However a raft of recent positive studies on the vaccine have led to many reversing that decision.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza had announced the AstraZeneca decision on Sunday, as part of the government's drive to speed up vaccinations.

Like other European countries, Italy's drive to protect its population against the coronavirus has been met with supply shortages.

So far, the country has injected 5.4 million doses of the vaccine and given the required two jabs to 1.65 million people.

Speranza said the government aimed to fully vaccinate "at least half of our population" -- some 30 million people -- by the end of June.

Coronavirus Italy AstraZeneca vaccine

Italy extends AstraZeneca vaccine to over-65s

Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process

PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices

Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools

ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March

Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry

10 years on, no peace after war in Syria

Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters