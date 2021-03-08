Two more COVID-19 cases at J-League club Gamba Osaka

ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
Japanese club Gamba Osaka said on Monday that another player and staff member had tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of cases within the J-League club to eight.

Last season's league runners-up had previously reported that five players and a staff member had tested positive, prompting them to postpone matches against Nagoya Grampus last Wednesday and Kashima Antlers on Saturday.

Gamba, who only returned to training on Sunday, said the two individuals were asymptomatic and quarantining while the club was identifying close contacts after suspending all activities.

Gamba added in a statement that they hoped to play Wednesday's match against Oita Trinita and were in discussions with the league and local health authorities.

Gamba, who are also competing in the Asian Champions League this year, were beaten 1-0 in their opening game of the J-League season by Vissel Kobe last month.

From this season, J-League clubs who are responsible for cancelling matches will be declared 3-0 losers of games that are not rescheduled and played.

