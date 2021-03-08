ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ICoast names interim prime minister

  
AFP 08 Mar 2021

ABIDJAN: Patrick Achi, secretary general to the presidency of the Ivory Coast, was appointed Monday interim prime minister while the country's premier, Hamed Bakayoko, is in Europe receiving medical treatment, the president's office said.

"State minister Patrick Achi will take over the functions of prime minister and head of government in an interim capacity," the presidency said in a statement.

Tene Birahima Ouattara, presidential affairs minister and the younger brother of President Alassane Ouattara, was appointed interim defence minister, also replacing Bakayoko in that position.

Bakayoko, 56, travelled to France on February 18 for health reasons and has just been transferred to a hospital in Germany, a source close to the presidency told AFP, without specifying exactly when.

The nature of Bakayoko's health issues has not been made public.

"Given the state of his health, he should remain in hospital for some time," President Ouattara had said on Saturday, asking people to pray for Bakayoko.

Bakayoko, also known as "Hambak", took over as prime minister in July 2020 from Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died after returning to the Ivory Coast from two months in France where he had been treated for heart problems.

Achi's appointment as interim PM comes as the results of the presidential election held on Saturday are scheduled to be announced later on Monday.

