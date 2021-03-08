ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks mostly higher on progress of stimulus package

  • The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.2 percent to 3,850.57, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.3 percent to 12,883.11.
AFP 08 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early Monday as optimism over congressional progress on a massive US fiscal package countered worries it could boost inflation.

US President Joe Biden has applauded Saturday's narrow Senate passage of the $1.9 trillion spending package, which is now back in the House of Representatives and likely heading towards enactment.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent to 31,699.33.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.2 percent to 3,850.57, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.3 percent to 12,883.11.

Biden's bill will provide additional support for unemployed workers and low-income families, as well as up to $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans.

The proposal has raised hopes about a strong economic recovery in the latter half of 2021, but has also sparked concerns about runaway inflation. Yields on US Treasury bonds have risen in recent weeks, amplifying worries of a dramatic shift in US monetary policy.

Key data this week includes a report on February consumer prices.

Shares of retirement investment company Athene Holding jumped 7.9 percent after reaching a deal under which Apollo will hold 76 percent of the company, which will have a total equity value of $11 billion. Apollo fell 2.4 percent.

General Electric rose 2.0 percent following reports it is near a deal to combine its jet-air leasing company with Ireland's AerCap. GE declined to comment.

Wall Street S&P 500 NASDAQ US stocks

US stocks mostly higher on progress of stimulus package

Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process

PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices

Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools

ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March

Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry

10 years on, no peace after war in Syria

Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters