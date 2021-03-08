ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
KPC celebrates Women's Day with Bilquis Edhi

  • KPC President Fazil Jameeli and Secretary Rizwan Bhatti presented souvenir shield and bouquet to Bilquis Edhi.
APP Updated 08 Mar 2021

KARACHI: To mark the International Women’s Day, Karachi Press Club organized a special event to pay tribute to Bilquis Edhi for her services to humanity particularly to destitute women.

Sindh minister for women development Shehla Raza, MNA Shazia Atta Marri, senior journalists, professionals and a large number of participants paid tribute to Bilquis Edhi.

KPC President Fazil Jameeli and Secretary Rizwan Bhatti presented souvenir shield and bouquet to Bilquis Edhi.

Speaking at the occasion, Bilquis Bano Edhi stressed upon the media to portray a positive and proactive image of women so that awareness regarding rights and role of women could be imparted to masses.

The women were beauty of humanity, she said and added that women due to their contribution in formal and informal economy play vital role in development and progress of any nation.

Sindh minister for women development Shehla Raza said this day reminds us of all those leading women who played proactively carried forward the agenda of women rights. Fatima Jinnah stood shoulder by shoulder to Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in freedom struggle.

Shehla urged the women to get united and raise a collective voice for women rights. She also proposed to declare March 8 as public holiday for women.

PPP’s MNA Shazia Atta Marri, while paying tribute to Bilquis Edhi, said that she fully supported Abdul Sattar Edhi in its humanitarian services.

She said that Fatima Jinnah, Nusrat Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and countless other women striven hard for women rights and emancipation of the female folk and paved the way for coming generations.

On the occasion, Dr. Farhan Essa of Essa lab announced to conduct free of cost different pathalogical tests of female members of KPC following a MOU with the press club.

KPC Vice president Shazia Hassan, Executive Directive Jinnah Post-graduate Medical Centre Dr Semi Jamali, Senior journalist Rashid Aziz, Actor Saud and others also eulogized the role of Bilquis Edhi and said that she was carrying forward the mission of Abdul Sattar Edhi.

