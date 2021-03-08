ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Banco BPM free to explore M&A opportunities after Cattolica settlement

  • Shares in Banco BPM and Cattolica rose on Monday after the two companies settled the row over their joint ventures.
  • Cattolica's shares rose as much as 6% on Monday, while shares in Banco BPM were up 2.9% by 1326 GMT.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

MILANO: Banco BPM's accord with insurer Cattolica to resolve a dispute over their bancassurance partnership leaves Italy's third-biggest bank free to pursue potential mergers, while allowing Cattolica to press on with capital raising plans, industry analysts said.

Shares in Banco BPM and Cattolica rose on Monday after the two companies settled the row over their joint ventures.

Banco BPM and Cattolica said late on Friday they had signed an agreement over their insurance joint ventures, giving Banco BPM an option for an early exit from Jan. 1, 2023.

Cattolica's shares rose as much as 6% on Monday, while shares in Banco BPM were up 2.9% by 1326 GMT.

Banco BPM had said last year it would exercise a right to buy Cattolica's stakes in their insurance ventures following an investment in Cattolica by bigger rival Generali, a move challenged by Cattolica.

The deal will avoid settling the matter through arbitration, a procedure that risked leaving them mired in uncertainty for an extended period.

Friday's agreement set the terms at which Banco BPM can resolve the JVs with Cattolica before they naturally come to an end.

Banco BPM is looking for a merger partner. Chairman Massimo Tononi told weekly Milano Finanza on Saturday he expected a deal could take place in the next 12 months.

Banco BPM had held talks with BPER Banca, whose top investor is insurer Unipol, which is keen to secure a wider distribution network for its products, sources have told Reuters.

"The agreement improves Banco BPM's position in any M&A deal as it leaves Banco BPM with free hands to negotiate new bancassurance partnerships in any such deal, and in particular in a deal with BPER Banca", Intesa Sanpaolo analysts said.

Broker Equita also said it saw the accord as positive for Banco BPM because it provided "strategic flexibility in terms of M&A and eliminated uncertainty arising from a possible legal battle with Cattolica ... increasing the changes of a deal with BPER"

Cattolica will be free to focus on the second tranche of a proposed 500 million euro capital increase demanded by supervisors, analysts said.

Cattolica was advised by Barclays.

Italy's Banco BPM Cattolica insurer Cattolica Shares in Banco BPM and Cattolica

Banco BPM free to explore M&A opportunities after Cattolica settlement

Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process

PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices

Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools

ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March

Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry

10 years on, no peace after war in Syria

Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters