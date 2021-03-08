Pakistan
Nandipur reference adjourned till Mar 22
08 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing on Nandipur Power Project reference till March 22, against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others.
AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Pervaiz Ashraf and Shumaila Mehmood. NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed and witness Faheem Ahmed appeared before the court.
The court adjourned hearing of the case without further proceeding due to lawyers' strike.
