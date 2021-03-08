ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling strengthens; speculators' long position hits three-year high

  • In the first step towards a return to normality, schools in England reopened on Monday as part of the UK's lockdown-easing plan.
  • Versus the euro, it was up around 0.4%, at 85.77 pence per euro. The euro has lost around 4% against the pound so far in 2021.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

LONDON: The pound rose on Monday and positioning data showed speculators were the most bullish on the currency in three years, as the UK's relative success in COVID-19 vaccinations provided support.

Although Britain has Europe's biggest official coronavirus death toll, it has outperformed on the vaccination front, with more than 21 million people having received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In the first step towards a return to normality, schools in England reopened on Monday as part of the UK's lockdown-easing plan.

At 1157 GMT, the pound was up around 0.1% against a stronger dollar, at $1.3841.

Versus the euro, it was up around 0.4%, at 85.77 pence per euro. The euro has lost around 4% against the pound so far in 2021.

Speculators added to their net "long" position on the pound and are the most bullish in three years, according to CFTC futures data for the week to March 2.

"The perception is that the economy bouncing back with the vaccine (means) there's less prospect of negative rates," said Richard Perry, analyst at Perry Market Analysis, adding that sterling was also still underpinned by a Brexit trade deal that Britain clinched with the European Union at the end of 2020.

Perry said market participants were focusing on the plans for reopening the UK economy.

'CAUTIONARY REALISM'

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey urged "cautionary realism" about Britain's economic prospects and said that the central bank's task was to get inflation back up to its 2% target and hold it there.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak laid out his budget plan last week, which included a further extension of pandemic stimulus packages and a corporate tax hike from 2023.

"Last week's Budget supports our view that the UK economy is well-positioned for the coming recovery," wrote Goldman Sachs analysts in a note to clients.

JP Morgan analysts wrote in a note on Friday, however, that they had sold the pound because they perceived it as riskier than market expectations.

"We expect GBP to remain vulnerable to the ongoing re-pricing in US yields and less bullish risk backdrop," they wrote.

Since Britain left the EU last year, relations between the two have soured, with each side accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland.

The UK lost market share in its biggest export markets during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to global trade chaos, Brexit and poor productivity, research published on Monday showed.

Sterling Pound Sterling CFTC futures data Europe's biggest official coronavirus death toll

Sterling strengthens; speculators' long position hits three-year high

Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process

PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices

Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools

ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March

Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry

10 years on, no peace after war in Syria

Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters