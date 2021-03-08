Pakistan
IHC sends case related to schools to NCOC
08 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday referred the issue of online examination in schools in wake of COVID-19, to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed the NCOC to decide the matter on the same day and submit report.
The courts can not interfere into the policy matters related to the educational institutions in light of top court's directives, CJ remarked.
However, the court was sending the matter to NCOC, said Justice Minallah.
The petitioner Rehanuddin Advocate said that COVID-19 was spreading again and the private schools were holding exams.
He said that COVID-19's spread was increasing due to schools.
The court, however, disposed of the case with above direction.
