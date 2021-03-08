ATC grants bail to IHCBA president

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court Monday granted bail to two lawyers, including the newly elected President of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), arrested in the High Court and Sessions Court attack case, while rejecting the bail of three other lawyers.

During the hearing on the petitions filed by Raja Zahid Mahmood, Advocate Latif Khosa and Raja Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court on behalf of the arrested lawyers and gave arguments.

After which the court reserved its verdict and later, granted the bail of IHCBA president Raja Zahid Mehmood and Zafar Khokhar on surety bonds of worth of Rs50,000 each.

The court rejected the bail of three other arrested lawyers including Asadullah, Khurram Farrukh and Faisal Nawaz.