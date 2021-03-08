World
Italy approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for over 65s
- "Scientific evidence that has become available ... indicates that, even in people aged over 65, the vaccine is capable of providing significant protection," the ministry said.
08 Mar 2021
ROME: Italy on Monday recommended the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for those aged over 65, the health ministry said in a statement, overcoming previous doubts that the drug might not be very effective amongst the elderly.
"Scientific evidence that has become available ... indicates that, even in people aged over 65, the vaccine is capable of providing significant protection," the ministry said.
PDM nominates Gilani as candidate for Senate chairman
Italy approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for over 65s
Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process
PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices
Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools
ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections
Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March
Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry
10 years on, no peace after war in Syria
Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world
Read more stories
Comments