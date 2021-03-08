Markets
American Airlines to offer $5bn in notes to repay government debt
- The US airline will use the proceeds to repay outstanding debt under the loan with the US Department of the Treasury and for other purposes.
American Airlines Group Inc said on Monday it intends to privately offer notes worth about $5 billion to repay government debt.
The US airline will use the proceeds to repay outstanding debt under the loan with the US Department of the Treasury and for other purposes.
