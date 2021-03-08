ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sporting defend coach Amorim after complaint by coaches' union

  • The union complained at the time that Amorim had registered as an assistant coach rather than as a head coach as he had not yet qualified for the top job.
  • The national league's commission of coaches has now charged Amorim with fraud, calling for him to be suspended for between one and six years.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

LISBON: Sporting have defended their manager Ruben Amorim and denounced a complaint against him by the national coaches' union, which has asked for him to be suspended for up to six years for not being qualified as a head coach.

The Lisbon club, who are on course to win their first title in 19 years, said in an official statement that the coaches' union had accused Amorim of committing fraud when he became Sporting's manager in March 2020.

The union complained at the time that Amorim had registered as an assistant coach rather than as a head coach as he had not yet qualified for the top job.

The national league's commission of coaches has now charged Amorim with fraud, calling for him to be suspended for between one and six years.

Sporting described the situation as "one of the most regrettable and surreal episodes in the history of Portuguese football", saying Amorim had followed the rules and adding there was "no legal basis" for him to be suspended.

A Sporting spokesman said the national football federation will hear the case and decide whether or not Amorim should be sanctioned but did not say when a decision would be made.

A former Portugal international, 36-year-old Amorim had worked as a top-flight coach for less than two months when Sporting prised him from Braga, where he had previously been the reserve team's coach.

After guiding the team to this year's League Cup, Amorim has set Sporting on course to win a first national championship since 2002.

His side top the standings with a 10-point lead over nearest challengers Porto with 12 matches remaining.

Ruben Amorim national coaches Lisbon club national league's commission

Sporting defend coach Amorim after complaint by coaches' union

Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process

PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices

Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools

ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March

Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry

10 years on, no peace after war in Syria

Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters