Pakistan
Pakistani women contribute immensely for glory and honour of our nation: COAS
- He said women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation and humanity.
08 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: In his message on the International Women's Day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistani women have contributed immensely for glory and honour of our nation.
He said women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation and humanity. They deserve our immense respect and gratitude. He said women are also at forefront against COVID-19.
PDM nominates Gilani as candidate for Senate chairman
Pakistani women contribute immensely for glory and honour of our nation: COAS
Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process
PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices
Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools
ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections
Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March
Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry
10 years on, no peace after war in Syria
Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world
Read more stories
Comments