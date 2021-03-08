ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
Govt’s effort to minimize impact of price hike on poor people: PM

  • She said the subsidy will be provided in the most transparent manner.
PPI 08 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said it is utmost effort of the government to minimize the impact of price hike on the poor people.

He was chairing a meeting here on Monday regarding provision of direct subsidy to the deserving and poor families on purchase of essential commodities including food items.

The Prime Minister said providing relief to the poor lot is our responsibility. He said we are fully cognizant of this responsibility and will go to any extent to fulfill it. He said the government is giving priority to make the system of subsidy effective and transparent.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing about the proposed Ehsaas Food Stamp Program.

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar informed the meeting that under this program direct subsidy will be provided to the poor people for the purchase of essential commodities. She said the subsidy will be provided in the most transparent manner.

The Prime Minister lauded the proposed program. He directed the authorities concerned to finalize the mechanism and statistics regarding the proposed program so that it could be launched at the earliest.

