ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 22 lives, infects 1,592 more people

  • During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
APP 08 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 18,415 with 1,592 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,038 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty-two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, who were under treatment in hospital, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 17 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 30 percent, Peshawar 20 percent and Lahore 36 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 38 percent, ICT 31 percent and Multan 29 percent.

Around 211 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 34,347 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 7,813 in Sindh, 14,677 in Punjab, 6,141 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,578 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 267 in Balochistan, 263 in GB, and 608 in AJK.

Around 560,458 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 592,100 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 10,579, Balochistan 19,117, GB 4,959, ICT 45,740, KP 74,027, Punjab 177,823 and Sindh 259,855.

About 13,227 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,426 perished in Sindh among two of them died in the hospital during past 24 hours.

5,565 in Punjab had died with 13 deaths occured in the hospital in past 24 hours. 2,113 in KP where four of them died in hospital on Sunday, 509 in ICT among one of them died in the hospital on Sunday, 201 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 311 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Sunday.

A total of 9,246,827 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,071 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Coronavirus NCOC COVID

COVID-19 claims 22 lives, infects 1,592 more people

Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process

PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices

Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools

ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March

Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry

10 years on, no peace after war in Syria

Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters