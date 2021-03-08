ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

(Karachi) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formed two committees to investigate the NA-75 by-elections, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the committees will record the statements of the electoral staff that was posted for the by-elections and will investigate the irregularities during the by-polls.

The committees can also seek guidance from law enforcement agencies. Besides, the committees have been ordered to prepare their reports and submit them to the chief election commissioner.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had declared the NA-75, Daska by-election as void and ordered fresh poll/re-poll in the entire constituency on March 18.

Additionally, the ECP ordered the Establishment Division to suspend Sialkot’s deputy commissioner and district police officer (DPO) as well as the Daska assistant commissioner.

Federal and provincial governments were directed to suspend the aforementioned three officials as well as Daska deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and Sambrial DSP. They will also not be appointed for any election duty in future.

The body also directed the government that the Gujranwala Division commissioner and Gujranwala Range regional police officer be transferred from Gujranwala Division and their positions be changed.

Later, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf challenged the ECP's decision of re-polling at all polling stations in the NA-75 Daska in the Supreme Court.