Pakistan
PIA resumes flight operation between Islamabad, Chitral
- The national flag carrier has resumed the flight operation between the two cities and it would charge around Rs5,920 for one-side trip.
- Two flights will be operated from Islamabad twice in a week.
08 Mar 2021
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday resumed flight operation between Islamabad and Chitral that had been suspended for 1.5 years due to coronavirus pandemic.
The national flag carrier has resumed the flight operation between the two cities and it would charge around Rs5,920 for one-side trip.
Two flights will be operated from Islamabad twice in a week, said the spokesperson, adding that the resumption of the flight operation on the Chitral Sector will promote tourism.
Moreover, it was also announced that two more flights have been added on Karachi-Sialkot route in order to facilitate passengers and businesspersons.
The national airline will now run four flights in a week to Sialkot and Rs7,500 will be charged for one-side trip.
Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools
PIA resumes flight operation between Islamabad, Chitral
ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections
Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March
Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry
10 years on, no peace after war in Syria
Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world
Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities
International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude
Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away
Read more stories
Comments