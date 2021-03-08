PIA resumes flight operation between Islamabad, Chitral

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday resumed flight operation between Islamabad and Chitral that had been suspended for 1.5 years due to coronavirus pandemic.

The national flag carrier has resumed the flight operation between the two cities and it would charge around Rs5,920 for one-side trip.

Two flights will be operated from Islamabad twice in a week, said the spokesperson, adding that the resumption of the flight operation on the Chitral Sector will promote tourism.

Moreover, it was also announced that two more flights have been added on Karachi-Sialkot route in order to facilitate passengers and businesspersons.

The national airline will now run four flights in a week to Sialkot and Rs7,500 will be charged for one-side trip.