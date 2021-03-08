73 officials tested positive for COVID-19 in one week: Sindh Police

The total number of policemen in Sindh to be infected with the novel virus reached 6,156 on Monday after 73 policemen tested positive for coronavirus in the last seven days.

According to a press release, since the outbreak of the novel virus last year, 24 policemen have lost their lives to the coronavirus. Currently, there are 152 officials being treated, while 5,980 have recovered.

Moreover, the coronavirus positivity ratio in Sindh has witnessed a sharp rise in the first week of March. Hyderabad reported the highest coronavirus positivity ratio which increased from 2.47 percent to 8.26 percent in the first week of March.

Similarly, Karachi’s positivity ratio increased from 3.27 percent to 5.66 percent. The positivity ratio in other districts of Sindh increased from 1.20 percent to 1.80 percent. The health department stated that in the last 24 hours, the province-wide positivity ratio stood at an average 4.58 percent.

Sindh has so far reported 259,855 cases and 4,426 deaths.