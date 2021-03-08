Markets
Saudi Arabia buys 660,000 tonnes of barley at $279.77/tonne
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's main state grain buying agency, the Saudi Grains Organisation (SAGO), said on Monday it has purchased 660,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender.
It was bought at an average price of $279.77 a tonne c&f, SAGO said. The barley was sought from global suppliers for arrival in Saudi Arabia during April and May.
The origins offered were the European Union, Australia, North America, South America and the Black Sea region, with the seller having the option of selecting the source country, said SAGO Governor Ahmad Al Fares in a statement.
