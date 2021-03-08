World
Russia reports 10,253 new coronavirus cases, 379 deaths
- The government's coronavirus taskforce said 379 people had died, bringing the official death toll to 89,473.
08 Mar 2021
MOSCOW: Russia on Monday reported 10,253 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, including 1,421 in Moscow, taking the national case tally to 4,333,029 since the pandemic began.
