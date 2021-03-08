ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Dollar stands tall as US yields resume climb

  • The antipodean currencies have been in demand because of their links to the global commodities trade.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

LONDON: The US dollar gained on Monday, climbing towards a 3-1/2-month high, as a broad rise in Treasury yields spooked investor sentiment in stock markets.

Having fallen 4% in the last quarter of 2020, the dollar has strengthened more than 2.4% year-to-date against rivals as investors expect the broad rise in US bond yields to weigh on stretched equity valuations and boost the greenback's appeal.

"Rising US yields have added to equity market volatility and supported the US dollar," UBS strategists said in a daily note. "The Federal Reserve remains dovish, but chair Jerome Powell chose not to push back verbally against higher yields providing a further short-term boost to the greenback."

Yield trends have diverged across major markets.

While US yields increased a hefty 10 basis points last week, German yields dipped nearly 5 basis points, pulling the euro to a near four-month low below the $1.19 level.

BofA analyst Athanasios Vamvakidis argued the potent mix of US stimulus, faster reopening and greater consumer firepower was a clear positive for the dollar.

The Senate passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, a day after a stunning US jobs report sent the greenback to its highest level since November 2020.

The dollar index stood at 92.186 against a basket of six major currencies, up 0.3% and just shy of a late-November high of 92.201 set on Friday.

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.7696, but was well off its session high of $0.77230. The New Zealand dollar was down about 0.1% after earlier rising 0.4% to $0.719.

The antipodean currencies have been in demand because of their links to the global commodities trade.

The dollar held near a one-month high against the British pound, at $1.3819. Against the low-yielding yen JPY=EBS, the greenback held steady at 108.46 yen, having hit a nine-month high of 108.645 on Friday.

