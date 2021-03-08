World
Poland set to hit 20,000 coronavirus cases a day, ministry says
- A ministry spokesman told the private radio station Radio Plus that Poles should expect restrictions during the Easter holidays.
WARSAW: Poland could this week see up to 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day, the health ministry said on Monday, as it grapples with its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
A ministry spokesman told the private radio station Radio Plus that Poles should expect restrictions during the Easter holidays.
