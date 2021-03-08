Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March

(Karachi) The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Sindh has witnessed a sharp rise in the first week of March after the government relaxed restrictions, local media reported on Monday.

As per the health department, Hyderabad reported the highest corona positivity ratio which increased from 2.47 percent to 8.26 percent in the first week of the month.

Similarly, Karachi’s positivity ratio increased from 3.27 percent to 5.66 percent. The positivity ratio in other districts of Sindh increased from 1.20 percent to 1.80 percent. The health department stated that in the last 24 hours, the province-wide positivity ratio stood at an average 4.58 percent.

As many as 1,592 new cases of the novel coronavirus surfaced across the country over the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally of infections to 592,100.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that 22 more people succumbed to the deadly disease during this period, taking the death toll to 13,227.

A total of 34,347 samples were tested, out of which 1,592 turned out to be positive.

The number of active cases in the country, which was around 17,000 last month, has now surpassed 18,000. 1,609 of the Covid-19 patients under treatment are said to be critical. Thus far, 560,458 people have recuperated from the disease.